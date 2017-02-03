Dallas woman arrested on murder charge claims boyfriend hit her before she stabbed him

A 22-year-old woman called 911 early Friday to report a drunk person was trying to assault her and then called back 14 minutes later to say she stabbed her boyfriend, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Shaquila King told police she got home around 6:20 a.m. to an apartment in the 7500 block of Chesterfield Drive in Red Bird.

