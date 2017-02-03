Dallas starts regularly cleaning homeless encampments again
A hazardous materials cleanup crew cleared out debris, tents and other trash from more than a dozen homeless encampments around downtown Dallas this week. The crews cleaned on Thursday and Friday as part of a renewed city effort to keep roadways and highway overpasses tidy.
