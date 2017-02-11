Dallas Satanist, Forney youth ministe...

Dallas Satanist, Forney youth minister take time to chat at dueling Planned Parenthood protests

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dozens gathered Saturday on the sidewalks in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in southern Dallas, some protesting the facility and others defending it. There's a group that gathers daily for peaceful prayer and protest outside the clinic at 7989 W. Virginia Drive, but the numbers surged on Saturday in response to a national call to "Defund Planned Parenthood."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr VotePharrts 1,103
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 12 hr ThomasA 40
voter fraud 13 hr kyman 1
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals Fri Gotcha 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,690
Call ICE... Fri DropADime 1
Taxi cab confessions Fri ThomasA 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,729 • Total comments across all topics: 278,778,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC