Dallas Satanist, Forney youth minister take time to chat at dueling Planned Parenthood protests
Dozens gathered Saturday on the sidewalks in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in southern Dallas, some protesting the facility and others defending it. There's a group that gathers daily for peaceful prayer and protest outside the clinic at 7989 W. Virginia Drive, but the numbers surged on Saturday in response to a national call to "Defund Planned Parenthood."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|VotePharrts
|1,103
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|40
|voter fraud
|13 hr
|kyman
|1
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Fri
|Gotcha
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,690
|Call ICE...
|Fri
|DropADime
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|Fri
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC