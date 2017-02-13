Dallas' Rachel Lindsay Is the First Black Bachelorette
The bad news first: Rachel Lindsay, a Dallas attorney and fan favorite on this season of The Bachelor, is not going to accept the final rose from rustic boy band member Nick Viall. True love will have to wait.
