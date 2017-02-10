Dallas police seek suspect who shot founder of Ochre House Theater at bar near Deep Ellum
Dallas police are searching for a suspect who shot the founder of Ochre House Theater outside Cold Beer Company near Deep Ellum last week. Matthew Posey, 58, and his friend were in a parking lot outside the bar at 3600 Main Street, at Exposition Avenue, about 10:15 p.m. Jan. 30. The suspect opened the driver's side door and fired several rounds from a handgun, striking Posey in the face , police said.
