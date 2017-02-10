Dallas police seek suspect who shot f...

Dallas police seek suspect who shot founder of Ochre House Theater at bar near Deep Ellum

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas police are searching for a suspect who shot the founder of Ochre House Theater outside Cold Beer Company near Deep Ellum last week. Matthew Posey, 58, and his friend were in a parking lot outside the bar at 3600 Main Street, at Exposition Avenue, about 10:15 p.m. Jan. 30. The suspect opened the driver's side door and fired several rounds from a handgun, striking Posey in the face , police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Mike trin 1,092
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 7 hr Gotcha 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 14 hr WarForOil 9,690
Call ICE... 14 hr DropADime 1
Taxi cab confessions 14 hr ThomasA 2
for pain meds (Sep '11) Thu missblankie 6
Low Life Obsessions Thu guess 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC