Dallas Police Looking for Serial Bank Robbers After They Hit Bank Twice in Month
Dallas Police and the Dallas FBI's violent task force are on the hunt for two bank robbers the agencies believe have committed eight robberies in Dallas since mid-December. The two men are also suspected of robbing a bank in University Park and another in Fort Smith, Arkansas, during this same time period.
