Dallas police looking for 67-year-old...

Dallas police looking for 67-year-old woman with memory loss

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas police are searching for a woman with a cognitive impairment who was last seen leaving a Walmart near Duncanville. Aszeta Wallace, 67, was seen exiting the store's auto center at 3155 W. Wheatland Road Saturday around 12:50 p.m. Anyone with information about Wallace's whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 13 hr cat5 9,684
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Sat TrumpWins 4
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... Sat TrumpWins 7
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals Sat TrumpWins 3
War for Oil where are you loser????? Sat TrumpWins 23
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP Sat American 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,511 • Total comments across all topics: 278,586,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC