Dallas police looking for 67-year-old woman with memory loss

Dallas police are searching for a woman with a cognitive impairment who was last seen leaving a Walmart near Duncanville. Aszeta Wallace, 67, was seen exiting the store's auto center at 3155 W. Wheatland Road Saturday around 12:50 p.m. Anyone with information about Wallace's whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.