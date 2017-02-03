Dallas' Oldest Record Store, Top Ten, Asking for $40,000 to Reinvent Itself as Music Library
A fundraising effort hopes to turn the Top Ten Records store in Oak Cliff into a state-of-the-art, nonprofit music archive. Several local record shops that focus on vinyl, such as Josey, Good Records and Spinster, are managing to thrive in the age of streaming; meanwhile Dallas' oldest store, which has specialized in CDs for the last two decades, is struggling to keep its doors open.
