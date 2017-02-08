Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, City Coun...

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, City Council officially end hopes for a May bond election

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Voters will now likely get to weigh in on the bond package, which will be heavy on streets, in November, as Mayor Mike Rawlings has long wanted. Three City Council members - Philip Kingston, Scott Griggs and Mark Clayton - called a special meeting on Wednesday, invoking an old, seldom-used rule in the City Charter to do so.

