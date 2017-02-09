Dallas man, Arlington woman arrested ...

Dallas man, Arlington woman arrested in connection with slaying at Plano apartment

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Dallas man and an Arlington woman are in custody after a man was found dead at a Plano apartment last week. Frederick Douglas Feaster Jr., 36, and Montoia Anna Tavares, 25, were arrested Wednesday on capital murder charges.

