Dallas ISD plans to close two schools and expand its turnaround program
Dallas ISD trustees will begin talking Thursday about a plan to address several struggling elementary schools next year, by turning them around or shutting them down. DISD's turnaround initiative, the Accelerating Campus Excellence plan, would nearly double in size under a plan district administrators will present to the board.
