Dallas International Film Festival An...

Dallas International Film Festival Announces First 11 Titles

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

World premieres and hits from elsewhere on the festival circuit are among the first 11 films announced today for the Dallas International Film Festival . Highlights include Bomb City, Dallas filmmaker Jameson Brooks' based-on-a-true-story feature about punk rock and manslaughter in Amarillo , and The Lost City of Z, another true-life adaptation about the search for ancient civilizations in the Amazon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Cuban needs to leave Dallas 2 hr Doc Pacino 3
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... 2 hr JeannieG25 10
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr FewPhartss 1,108
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) Feb 11 ThomasA 40
voter fraud Feb 11 kyman 1
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals Feb 10 Gotcha 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Feb 10 WarForOil 9,690
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,331 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC