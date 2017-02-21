Dallas International Film Festival Announces First 11 Titles
World premieres and hits from elsewhere on the festival circuit are among the first 11 films announced today for the Dallas International Film Festival . Highlights include Bomb City, Dallas filmmaker Jameson Brooks' based-on-a-true-story feature about punk rock and manslaughter in Amarillo , and The Lost City of Z, another true-life adaptation about the search for ancient civilizations in the Amazon.
