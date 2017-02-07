Dallas FBI offers reward for violent ...

Dallas FBI offers reward for violent fugitive Faustino Lara Valdez

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information directly leading to the arrest of Faustino Lara Valdez. Valdez is considered one of Dallas FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
War for Oil where are you loser????? 7 hr WarForOil 24
Does Anyone Know Anthony Handy? (May '10) 9 hr Private 82 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon WarForOil 9,689
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) Mon Matthew Houston 12
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Sun FOAD 5
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals Sun FOAD 4
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... Feb 4 TrumpWins 7
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC