Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa

Dr. Christopher Duntsch was found guilty Tuesday of intentionally injuring an elderly person, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. Duntsch, 45, faced five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in addition to the one count of injury to an elderly person in connection with horrifically botched surgeries from 2012 and 2013.

