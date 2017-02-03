Dallas developer plans Waco shopping ...

Dallas developer plans Waco shopping center on 200 acres at I-35, Loop 340

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Dallas-based Stainback Organization hopes to place a shopping center at Interstate 35 and Loop 340, across the interstate from Central Texas Marketplace. The Dallas-based Stainback Organization hopes to place a shopping center at Interstate 35 and Loop 340, across the interstate from Central Texas Marketplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 6 hr FOAD 5
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 6 hr FOAD 4
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 8 hr WarForOil 9,685
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... Sat TrumpWins 7
War for Oil where are you loser????? Sat TrumpWins 23
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP Sat American 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC