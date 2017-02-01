Dallas County Mumps Uptick Continues ...

Dallas County Mumps Uptick Continues With Third Case in 2017

Continuing a trend that began with 10 local cases last year, Dallas County Health and Human Services announced Thursday afternoon that Dallas County has been hit with its third case of mumps in 2017. Like each of the previous two cases this year, the mumps case announced Thursday was transmitted locally and isn't connected to any other reported cases.

