Dallas Council Members Sue Over Police, Fire Pensions
Four Dallas City Council members filed a lawsuit against the Dallas Police and Fire Pension system Wednesday aimed at stopping retirees from taking money out of their deferred retirement accounts. Four Dallas City Council members have filed a lawsuit to keep retired Dallas police officers and firefighters from withdrawing money from their deferred retirement accounts until the pension system and DROP distributions are "deemed actuarially sound" and "would not reduce or otherwise impair the constitutionally protected benefits" of pension system members.
Read more at NBC Dallas.
