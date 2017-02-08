Dallas cops beg witnesses to overcome fear of snitching and help solve murders
A woman who sold tacos was found stabbed to death outside her home. A man was shot several times during a fight outside a club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|9 min
|Dave
|37
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Tue
|WarForOil
|24
|Does Anyone Know Anthony Handy? (May '10)
|Tue
|Private 82
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Feb 6
|Matthew Houston
|12
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Feb 5
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Feb 5
|FOAD
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC