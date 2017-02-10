Dallas Co. Commissioners OK 'Welcomin...

Dallas Co. Commissioners OK 'Welcoming Community' Resolution

Dallas County leaders passed a resolution Tuesday calling the county a "welcoming community," using their own terms to define a sensitive topic across the country. Critics are calling the resolution an angry response to efforts by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump to cut funding to so-called "sanctuary cities."

