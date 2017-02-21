Dallas by Drone: Finding Forgotten Old City Park
Sometimes all you need is the right vantage - or some altitude - to see the sweep of history. That is the case when talking about the Cedars, once a high-end neighborhood just south of downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|Matthew Houston
|12
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sun
|FOAD
|5
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Sun
|FOAD
|4
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|7
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Sat
|TrumpWins
|23
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|Feb 4
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC