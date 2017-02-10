Dallas Black Dance Theater Celebrates 40 Years
The Dallas Black Dance Theater is celebrating its 40th anniversary by preforming its annual Cultural Awareness Series in honor of the organizations history The Dallas Black Dance Theater is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and this month, the theater is preparing for its annual Cultural Awareness Series to honor the organization's rich history. The Dallas Black Dance Theater is the 10th largest minority arts organization in the country and the oldest continuously operating professional dance company in Dallas.
