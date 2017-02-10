Dallas Black Dance Theater Celebrates...

Dallas Black Dance Theater Celebrates 40 Years

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

The Dallas Black Dance Theater is celebrating its 40th anniversary by preforming its annual Cultural Awareness Series in honor of the organizations history The Dallas Black Dance Theater is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and this month, the theater is preparing for its annual Cultural Awareness Series to honor the organization's rich history. The Dallas Black Dance Theater is the 10th largest minority arts organization in the country and the oldest continuously operating professional dance company in Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr VotePharrts 1,103
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 7 hr ThomasA 40
voter fraud 8 hr kyman 1
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 19 hr Gotcha 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,690
Call ICE... Fri DropADime 1
Taxi cab confessions Fri ThomasA 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC