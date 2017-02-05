Dallas and Houston both have pension ...

Dallas and Houston both have pension problems, but Houston is actually solving theirs

Dallas Morning News

Like Dallas, Houston is staring down billions of dollars in future pension payments that it can't afford - and it needs the state Legislature's help to fix it. But Houston city leaders have something that has proven elusive in Dallas: an agreement among their employee groups and pension systems to cut benefits and infuse cash into the system.

