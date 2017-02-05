Dallas and Houston both have pension problems, but Houston is actually solving theirs
Like Dallas, Houston is staring down billions of dollars in future pension payments that it can't afford - and it needs the state Legislature's help to fix it. But Houston city leaders have something that has proven elusive in Dallas: an agreement among their employee groups and pension systems to cut benefits and infuse cash into the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|cat5
|9,684
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|20 hr
|TrumpWins
|4
|After Presidential recount Trump will win the P...
|20 hr
|TrumpWins
|7
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|20 hr
|TrumpWins
|3
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|20 hr
|TrumpWins
|23
|100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP
|23 hr
|American
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC