Crime 25 mins ago 8:11 a.m.Rowlett drive-by shooting leads to police pursuit, fiery crash in Dallas
Two suspects are in custody after an alleged drive-by shooting in Rowlett that led to a police pursuit into Dallas overnight. Police say around 12:15 a.m., a suspect fired toward a house in the 2600 block of Remington Drive in Rowlett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|8 min
|Gotcha
|6
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|ChrisPhartz
|1,089
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|9,690
|Call ICE...
|6 hr
|DropADime
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Thu
|missblankie
|6
|Low Life Obsessions
|Thu
|guess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC