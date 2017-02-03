Continue reading Watch: Protesters rally against Dakota Access, other pipelines in Dallas

Holding signs such as "Honor Sacred Land," "Dallas Stands with Standing Rock," and "Mother Earth is Not For Sale," about 100 protesters opposed to controversial pipeline projects gathered today across from the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas. Led by Yolanda BlueHorse, The Society of Native Nations, and others, they called on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to "not be bullied" by Executive Orders from President Donald Trump paving the way towards continued work on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

