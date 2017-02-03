Continue reading The city could do mo...

Continue reading The city could do more to help low-rent tenants in West Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

It's sad that someone like Juana Rosas, who's lived in the same West Dallas house for 43 years, may soon be kicked to the curb. The 81-year-old is caught up in two trends that are working against her: a steady decline in homeownership, especially for the working poor, and the gentrification of a neighborhood standing in the shadow of new developments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,683
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 5 hr TrumpWins 4
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... 5 hr TrumpWins 7
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 5 hr TrumpWins 3
War for Oil where are you loser????? 5 hr TrumpWins 23
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP 8 hr American 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC