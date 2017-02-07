Continue reading North Dallas office buildings set for redo with new loan
The owner of two north Dallas office buildings has borrowed $58.6 million to refinance the buildings and begin a major overhaul of the properties. McKnight Realty Partners obtained the new mortgage for the Park Central 3 & 4 buildings on the south side of LBJ Freeway near Coit Road.
