Continue reading Hotels opens at Dallas' West Love project

The two hotels are in the same building and share 6,500 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor swimming pool and fitness center. "The dual-branded Aloft and Element hotel development is a highly anticipated addition to the Dallas Love Field Airport Market and will help meet the accelerating demand for high-caliber lodging in this high-growth area," said Perry Molubhoy, CEO of Atlantic Hotels Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.