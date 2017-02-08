Continue reading Gov. Abbott threatens to 'bring the hammer down on Dallas County' over immigration
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday threatened to "bring the hammer down on Dallas County" if it acts on its new resolution welcoming unauthorized immigrants. The symbolic resolution the Dallas County commissioners approved Tuesday may have put a chunk of its budget squarely in the crosshairs of Republican lawmakers like Abbott in Austin and Washington who are determined to outlaw so-called sanctuary cities in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 min
|NeedPhartss
|1,088
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|5
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Shane Blesatte
|39
|War for Oil where are you loser?????
|Tue
|WarForOil
|24
|Does Anyone Know Anthony Handy? (May '10)
|Tue
|Private 82
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|WarForOil
|9,689
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Feb 6
|Matthew Houston
|12
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC