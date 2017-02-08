Continue reading Gov. Abbott threaten...

Continue reading Gov. Abbott threatens to 'bring the hammer down on Dallas County' over immigration

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday threatened to "bring the hammer down on Dallas County" if it acts on its new resolution welcoming unauthorized immigrants. The symbolic resolution the Dallas County commissioners approved Tuesday may have put a chunk of its budget squarely in the crosshairs of Republican lawmakers like Abbott in Austin and Washington who are determined to outlaw so-called sanctuary cities in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 min NeedPhartss 1,088
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 1 hr 25or6to4 5
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 2 hr Shane Blesatte 39
War for Oil where are you loser????? Tue WarForOil 24
Does Anyone Know Anthony Handy? (May '10) Tue Private 82 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon WarForOil 9,689
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) Feb 6 Matthew Houston 12
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,978 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC