Continue reading Gay porn star with Nazi tattoos arrested in Oak Lawn meth raid
A gay porn star was among four people taken into custody Thursday during a SWAT raid that set off a series of loud booms and rattled an Oak Lawn neighborhood. Timothy Harper, 29, was arrested on a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Mike trin
|1,096
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|6 min
|ThomasA
|40
|voter fraud
|1 hr
|kyman
|1
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|12 hr
|Gotcha
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|WarForOil
|9,690
|Call ICE...
|18 hr
|DropADime
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC