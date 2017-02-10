Continue reading Dallas ISD vows to '...

Continue reading Dallas ISD vows to 'do what's right' and scraps plan to close struggling school

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

In a plan unveiled to the school board on Thursday , district administrators proposed closing Ray at the end of the school year and transferring students less than a mile away to Chavez Elementary. Chavez would have been included in the first expansion of DISD's ACE initiative next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr HistoryPharts 1,101
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 4 hr ThomasA 40
voter fraud 5 hr kyman 1
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 16 hr Gotcha 6
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 23 hr WarForOil 9,690
Call ICE... 23 hr DropADime 1
Taxi cab confessions 23 hr ThomasA 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC