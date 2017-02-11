Car crashes, lands upside down after ...

Car crashes, lands upside down after drunken driver runs red light in west Oak Cliff, police say

13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A car flipped over after a drunken driver ran a red light and caused a crash in west Oak Cliff late Friday night, Dallas police said. The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Maria Sanchez, who faces a charge of intoxication assault, Dallas police spokesman Demarquis Black said.

Dallas, TX

