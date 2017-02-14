Bank shot: Former Dallas staffer Dani...

Bank shot: Former Dallas staffer Danielle DiMartino Booth tells the tale of Fed power gone awry

For Valentine's Day, Danielle DiMartino Booth sent Janet Yellen and the ruling cohort at the nation's central bank a caustic forget-me-not. DiMartino Booth, who advised Richard Fisher about the financial markets during her nine years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, has written Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America.

