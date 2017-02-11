Authors Katie Kitamura, Chris Bohjali...

Authors Katie Kitamura, Chris Bohjalian and Dave Romanelli on tour Feb. 12-18 in D/FW

Dallas Morning News

Chris Bohjalian and Katie Kitamura will speak at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at The Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. as part of Arts & Letters Live. $25, with discounts for DMA members, students and educators.

Dallas, TX

