A New Kind of Immigrant Cuisine Comes to Dallas: Japanese-Peruvian Fusion at Nikkei

5 hrs ago

Late last year, when chef Ross Demers left the relatively young Deep Ellum brasserie On the Lamb , the restaurant closed rather than bring in a new chef, and owners say they're working on another concept for that location. In the meantime, Demers has found an interesting new project: Nikkei, an Uptown restaurant from Milkshake Concepts, the restaurant group that has opened two other concepts - Stirr and Citizen - in Dallas over the past 15 months.

