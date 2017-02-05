A black Dallas family 'did everything...

A black Dallas family 'did everything America said we should' but still endures racism daily

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A black gunman hunts police officers at a peaceful rally in downtown Dallas. He takes out three cops at one intersection, sneaks up on another from behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr cat5 9,684
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 16 hr TrumpWins 4
After Presidential recount Trump will win the P... 16 hr TrumpWins 7
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 16 hr TrumpWins 3
War for Oil where are you loser????? 16 hr TrumpWins 23
100.000 Signatures Needed ASAP 19 hr American 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC