9 hurt as minivan flips between Dallas and Fort Worth Read Story Associated Press

Nine people - seven of them children - have been hospitalized after their minivan flipped and tumbled into a ditch between Dallas and Fort Worth. Authorities in Grand Prairie say one of the children is in critical but stable condition after the Saturday evening wreck.

