9 hurt as minivan flips between Dallas and Fort Worth Read Story Associated Press
Nine people - seven of them children - have been hospitalized after their minivan flipped and tumbled into a ditch between Dallas and Fort Worth. Authorities in Grand Prairie say one of the children is in critical but stable condition after the Saturday evening wreck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|40
|voter fraud
|Sat
|kyman
|1
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|Fri
|Gotcha
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Feb 10
|WarForOil
|9,690
|Call ICE...
|Feb 10
|DropADime
|1
|Taxi cab confessions
|Feb 10
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC