10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or ...

10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: February 10-12

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

The directorial debut of Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, The Lure looks like a haunting, musical-horror fairy tale filled with glittery and splashy music video aesthetics. In her debut, Smoczynska very loosely adapts Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid" into a coming-of-age story about a pair of predatory mermaid sisters, Silver and Gold, who come ashore in '80s Warsaw to learn about life on dry land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
for pain meds (Sep '11) 2 hr missblankie 6
Low Life Obsessions 2 hr guess 1
Taxi cab confessions 7 hr red snapper 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals 10 hr 25or6to4 5
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 11 hr Shane Blesatte 39
War for Oil where are you loser????? Tue WarForOil 24
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC