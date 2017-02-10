10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: February 10-12

The directorial debut of Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska, The Lure looks like a haunting, musical-horror fairy tale filled with glittery and splashy music video aesthetics. In her debut, Smoczynska very loosely adapts Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid" into a coming-of-age story about a pair of predatory mermaid sisters, Silver and Gold, who come ashore in '80s Warsaw to learn about life on dry land.

