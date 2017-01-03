Why burn Dallas taxpayer dollars to l...

Why burn Dallas taxpayer dollars to lock up alleged petty thieves?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Far too many individuals are stuck in the Dallas County Jail as they await court dates because they can't make bail. That amounts to inequitable incarceration for the accused and an undeserved financial burden on taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10) 7 hr Janet BARNES 79
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Sun Victim 175
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Dec 31 WarForOil 9,640
Loan Sharks Dec 31 wondering 2
Apple Mac G4 MDD computers Dec 30 Earl in KY Jelly 2
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Dec 29 BOiaF 1
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) Dec 28 concerned 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Iraq
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,647 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,715

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC