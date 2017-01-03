Watch: Standoff with man firing gun shuts down I-45 southeast of Dallas County, officials say
Authorities are in a standoff with a man who's fired shots at deputies during a crime spree, prompting Interstate 45 to be shut down to the southeast of Dallas County, the Navarro County Sheriff's office said. The suspect is accused of going on a crime spree spanning three counties south of Dallas.
