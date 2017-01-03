Warrant: Dallas Co. inmate beats cellmate to death 10 minutes after transfer Read Story Landon Haaf

Warrant: Dallas Co. inmate beats cell...

Warrant: Dallas Co. inmate beats cellmate to death 10 minutes after transfer

5 hrs ago

Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Dallas County Jail beat his cellmate to death just 10 minutes after being transferred to that cell. Patrick Martin killed Javier Leal after an altercation that was largely unprovoked, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News 8. Martin, 39, had gotten down from the top bunk to use the restroom "when he felt [Leal's] body heat and flinched."

