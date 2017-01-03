TIA schedules ATS training in Dallas

The Tire Industry Association will hold the first Automotive Tire Service Advanced Instructor class of its 2017 ATS Training Tour Jan. 31-Feb. 3 in Dallas, Texas. Other ATS tour locations will be Charlotte, N.C., in February; Baltimore, Md., in June; Seattle, Wash., in September; Louisville, Ky., in October; and Sarasota, Fla., in December.

