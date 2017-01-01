Theatre Three changes 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' with...

For 17 years, Dallas audiences have loved I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change , Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' wry 1996 off-Broadway musical that Theatre Three brings back annually for a New Year's through Valentine's Day weekend run. This year, true to its title, the company has brought change -- small, but welcome ones -- under the discerning direction of B.J. Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.