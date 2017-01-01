Theatre Three changes 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' with...
For 17 years, Dallas audiences have loved I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change , Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' wry 1996 off-Broadway musical that Theatre Three brings back annually for a New Year's through Valentine's Day weekend run. This year, true to its title, the company has brought change -- small, but welcome ones -- under the discerning direction of B.J. Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Loan Sharks
|Sat
|wondering
|2
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Dec 29
|BOiaF
|1
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|concerned
|4
|Full video of Fort Worth officer arresting blac...
|Dec 28
|WishIwasBlack
|2
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|Dec 28
|WarForOil
|49
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC