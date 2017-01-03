The Crow Collection of Asian Art presents its annual Chinese New Year Festival

Cock-a-doodle-doo! As the Year of the Rooster rings in, the Crow Collection of Asian Art will celebrate spectacularly at the all-day Chinese New Year Festival on Saturday, Jan 28, from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Held inside the Crow Collection of Asian Art and outdoors on Flora and Harwood Streets in the Dallas Arts District, highlights include lion and dragon dances, family-fun art-making activities, calligraphy demonstrations, face painting, face changers, fortune telling, kung fu and breaking demos, Beijing Opera renditions, musical performances, traditional Chinese dances and more, plus a fantastic fireworks finale to close the evening! Throughout the day, enjoy exciting must-see performances every hour on the mainstage and throughout the festival footprint.

