State Comptroller Glenn Hegar speaks at the GOP state convention in Dallas Texas on May 12, 2016.
Facing sluggish economic forecasts amid low oil prices along with billions in tax revenue already dedicated to the state highway fund, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Monday that lawmakers will have $104.87 billion in state funds at their disposal in crafting the next two-year budget, a 2.7 percent decrease from his estimate ahead of the legislative session two years ago. Hegar told state lawmakers he expected a "slow to moderate" expansion of the Texas economy.
