State Comptroller Glenn Hegar speaks ...

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar speaks at the GOP state convention in Dallas Texas on May 12, 2016.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Facing sluggish economic forecasts amid low oil prices along with billions in tax revenue already dedicated to the state highway fund, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Monday that lawmakers will have $104.87 billion in state funds at their disposal in crafting the next two-year budget, a 2.7 percent decrease from his estimate ahead of the legislative session two years ago. Hegar told state lawmakers he expected a "slow to moderate" expansion of the Texas economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 6 hr O-Side 9,642
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 15 hr Bo Hunk 52
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Jan 6 Thelma 3
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Jan 6 FTP 16
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... Jan 6 Sab123 6
kinfolk mc member a snitch! Jan 5 Nut 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,424 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,547

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC