Speeding motorist dies after crashing into trooper's vehicle on Dallas North Tollway
A motorist died after crashing into a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper's vehicle Friday night in Far North Dallas. Lt. Lonny Haschel, a DPS spokesman, said a maroon Toyota was speeding south in the left lane the Dallas North Tollway near the Trinity Mills Road overpass around 8:45 p.m. The Toyota's driver lost control and veered across the tollway, eventually striking a highway patrol trooper's Chevy Tahoe that was parked on the shoulder.
