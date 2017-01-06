Speeding motorist dies after crashing into trooper's vehicle on Dallas North Tollway

A motorist died after crashing into a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper's vehicle Friday night in Far North Dallas. Lt. Lonny Haschel, a DPS spokesman, said a maroon Toyota was speeding south in the left lane the Dallas North Tollway near the Trinity Mills Road overpass around 8:45 p.m. The Toyota's driver lost control and veered across the tollway, eventually striking a highway patrol trooper's Chevy Tahoe that was parked on the shoulder.

