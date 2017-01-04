Son stabbed elderly father to death, wounded mother, Dallas police say
Dallas police arrested a man Wednesday accused of fatally stabbing his father and wounding his mother in their southeast Oak Cliff where they were found two days later. Donald Moon, 55, was arrested near downtown Dallas.
