Six-Year-Old Mistakenly Orders $162 W...

Six-Year-Old Mistakenly Orders $162 Worth of Treats While Chatting With Amazon Echo

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

A Texas mother recently discovered the downside of gadgets that let customers conveniently order things online with a mere voice command, and she's using her own family's tech mishap as a teaching moment for others. Megan Neitzel of Dallas, Texas, said she was stunned when she found out that her 6-year-old daughter, Brooke, had ordered $162 worth of goods last week without permission by talking to Amazon Echo, the popular voice-activated device.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... Sat WarForOil 51
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Fri Thelma 3
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Fri FTP 16
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri SD CA perm tech 9,641
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... Fri Sab123 6
kinfolk mc member a snitch! Jan 5 Nut 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,719,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC