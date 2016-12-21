Screw New Year's Resolutions: 10 Ultra-Unhealthy Dallas Dishes
Did you resolve to lose weight in 2017? How have the first couple days gone? Are you about ready to snap, or is the temptation to sin all gone? This list is here to be a little devil sitting on your shoulder whispering unhelpful thoughts into your ear. These are 10 supremely unhealthy foods from in and around Dallas, dishes sure to wreck that Paleo diet for good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Janet BARNES
|79
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Victim
|175
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 31
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Loan Sharks
|Dec 31
|wondering
|2
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
|Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation
|Dec 29
|BOiaF
|1
|Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|concerned
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC