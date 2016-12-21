Screw New Year's Resolutions: 10 Ultr...

Screw New Year's Resolutions: 10 Ultra-Unhealthy Dallas Dishes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Did you resolve to lose weight in 2017? How have the first couple days gone? Are you about ready to snap, or is the temptation to sin all gone? This list is here to be a little devil sitting on your shoulder whispering unhelpful thoughts into your ear. These are 10 supremely unhealthy foods from in and around Dallas, dishes sure to wreck that Paleo diet for good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10) 5 hr Janet BARNES 79
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Sun Victim 175
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Dec 31 WarForOil 9,640
Loan Sharks Dec 31 wondering 2
Apple Mac G4 MDD computers Dec 30 Earl in KY Jelly 2
Linn Energy Equity Holders Seek Representation Dec 29 BOiaF 1
Drug Test: Saliva-Positive, Urine-Negative...WTH? (Aug '12) Dec 28 concerned 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC