Runner-up for top job at Dallas City ...

Runner-up for top job at Dallas City Hall could leave for another Texas city

12 hrs ago

The runner up for the top job at Dallas City Hall is now a finalist for the same gig in Amarillo. Assistant City Manager Mark McDaniel's hunt for a way out of Dallas comes as no surprise; he openly said that if he didn't get promoted to city manager, he'd want to be a city manager somewhere.

