Next up for Plano's Legacy project? A 25-story apartment tower with pools, dog park, fire pits
Developers have taken the wraps of designs for a new residential high-rise to be construction in Plano's booming Legacy development. Trammell Crow Co.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|O-Side
|9,642
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|10 hr
|Bo Hunk
|52
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Fri
|FTP
|16
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|Jan 6
|Sab123
|6
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Jan 5
|Nut
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC